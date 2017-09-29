Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Holdings Maintained by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. held its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979 shares of the software company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,918 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ ADBE) opened at 146.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $157.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe Systems news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $3,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $304,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,382. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $127.50) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

