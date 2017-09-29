Achaogen, Inc. (AKAO) COO Blake Wise Sells 3,576 Shares

Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) COO Blake Wise sold 3,576 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $57,180.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Achaogen, Inc. (AKAO) traded down 2.46% on Friday, reaching $15.87. 340,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The firm’s market cap is $670.24 million. Achaogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 281.88% and a negative return on equity of 86.24%. The business’s revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Achaogen, Inc. will post ($3.04) earnings per share for the current year.

AKAO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achaogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Achaogen in the first quarter valued at $3,064,000. Marcus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Achaogen in the second quarter valued at $1,769,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Achaogen by 106.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 561,700 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Achaogen by 233.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Achaogen in the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

