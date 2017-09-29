Accenture PLC (ACN) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture PLC from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Accenture PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Accenture PLC from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture PLC from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Accenture PLC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.41.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,268 shares. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.97. Accenture PLC also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,998 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 570% compared to the average volume of 1,342 put options.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post $6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $254,014.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,071.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total value of $284,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,620.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,573 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 2,139.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,821,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,379,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,896 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 2,531.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,520,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,888 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,158,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,583,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,262 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

