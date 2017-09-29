Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) in a report released on Thursday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $12.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wunderlich raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) traded up 0.28% on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 1,074,455 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The stock’s market cap is $983.86 million. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $17.35. Abercrombie & Fitch also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,302 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,051% compared to the average daily volume of 287 put options.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43,958.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354,665 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $18,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $10,138,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $10,120,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 71.9% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,624,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 679,745 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

