Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in TASER International, Inc. (AAXN)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,937,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,860,000. TASER International makes up about 13.5% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned 5.57% of TASER International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TASER International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,826,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TASER International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TASER International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,258,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TASER International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,861,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TASER International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,048,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TASER International, Inc. (AAXN) traded down 0.5955% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.9525. The company had a trading volume of 140,169 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.7266 and a beta of 1.00. TASER International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

TASER International (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.46 million. TASER International had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TASER International, Inc. will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TASER International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TASER International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About TASER International

Axon Enterprise, Inc, formerly TASER International, Inc, is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) for use by law enforcement, military, corrections and private security personnel, and by private individuals for personal defense. It is also engaged in development of connected wearable on-officer cameras.

