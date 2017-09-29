Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s 5th Largest Position

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 157.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $233,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,278.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 62,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $3,307,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,906.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,310 shares of company stock valued at $16,857,255. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $47.50) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,769 shares. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 149.30%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

