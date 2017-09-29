A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) and Comstock Mining (LODE) Financial Contrast

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) and Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and Comstock Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A-Mark Precious Metals 0 1 1 1 3.00 Comstock Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $21.65, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. Given A-Mark Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe A-Mark Precious Metals is more favorable than Comstock Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A-Mark Precious Metals and Comstock Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals $6.99 billion 0.02 $10.39 million $0.99 16.88 Comstock Mining $1.61 million 20.39 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

A-Mark Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

A-Mark Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Comstock Mining does not pay a dividend. A-Mark Precious Metals pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares A-Mark Precious Metals and Comstock Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals 0.10% 9.95% 1.40% Comstock Mining -10,715.09% -98.83% -35.84%

Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals beats Comstock Mining on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a precious metal trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. It distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as repurchase (Repo) accounts, and trade quotes in a variety of foreign currencies. It operates through various business units for accounting purposes, including Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading, Finance, Collateral Finance Corporation, Transcontinental Depository Services and Logistics. It is an authorized distributor of gold and silver coins for sovereign mints and various private mints. The sovereign mints include the United States Mint, the Australian (Perth) Mint and the Austrian Mint, among others.

Comstock Mining Company Profile

Comstock Mining Inc. is a gold and silver mining company. The Company holds properties in the Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the Comstock District). The Company’s segments include mining and real estate. The mining segment consists of the Company’s activities and expenditures associated with mining. The real estate segment consists of land, real estate rental properties, and a hotel, restaurant and bar provided by the Gold Hill Hotel. The Comstock District is located within the western portion of the Basin and Range Province of Nevada, between Reno and Carson City. The Lucerne Resource area is located in Storey County, Nevada, approximately three miles south of Virginia City and over 30 miles southeast of Reno. Its Dayton Resource area is located in Lyon County, Nevada, approximately six miles south of Virginia City. The Company also owns various non-mining properties, including Daney Ranch, the Gold Hill Hotel, and related homes and cottages.

