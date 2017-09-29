8×8 Inc (EGHT) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of 8×8 worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 8×8 during the first quarter worth $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 8×8 during the second quarter worth $182,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in 8×8 during the first quarter worth $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in 8×8 by 79.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in 8×8 by 4.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 8x8 Inc alerts:

In other news, CFO Mary Ellen P. Genovese bought 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $148,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,114.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/8x8-inc-eght-holdings-cut-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) opened at 13.30 on Friday. 8×8 Inc has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. 8×8 had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8 Inc will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 8×8 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8×8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised 8×8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised 8×8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 8×8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

8×8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for 8x8 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8x8 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.