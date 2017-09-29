8×8 Inc (EGHT) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of 8×8 worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 8×8 during the first quarter worth $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 8×8 during the second quarter worth $182,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in 8×8 during the first quarter worth $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in 8×8 by 79.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in 8×8 by 4.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Mary Ellen P. Genovese bought 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $148,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,114.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) opened at 13.30 on Friday. 8×8 Inc has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion.
8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. 8×8 had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8 Inc will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 8×8 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8×8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised 8×8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised 8×8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 8×8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.
8×8 Profile
8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.
