$880,000.00 in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $880,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $590,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $1.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $880,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.24). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a negative net margin of 6,915.77%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,025,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) traded up 2.11% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 129,631 shares. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $42.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in applying its TransCon technology to develop sustained release prodrug therapies with several product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. The Company is developing its product candidate, TransCon human growth hormone (TransCon hGH) for once-weekly administration to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and other indications.

