816,155 Shares in Egalet Corporation (EGLT) Acquired by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 816,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 1.90% of Egalet Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGLT. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Egalet Corporation by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Egalet Corporation by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Egalet Corporation by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Egalet Corporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Egalet Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Egalet Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on shares of Egalet Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Egalet Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Egalet Corporation from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Egalet Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) traded up 2.34% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 50,223 shares of the stock traded hands. Egalet Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $34.40 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.10). Egalet Corporation had a negative return on equity of 607.49% and a negative net margin of 444.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Egalet Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Egalet Corporation will post ($2.75) earnings per share for the current year.

About Egalet Corporation

Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing treatments for pain and other conditions. The Company’s products include OXAYDO and SPRIX Nasal Spray. The Company is developing two late-stage product candidates, ARYMO ER and Egalet-002 using Guardian Technology.

