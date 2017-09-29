58.com (WUBA) vs. YY (YY) Critical Comparison

58.com (NYSE: WUBA) and YY (NASDAQ:YY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

58.com has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YY has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 58.com and YY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com $1.33 billion 6.91 $230.09 million $0.17 371.41 YY N/A N/A N/A $5.24 16.56

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than YY. YY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 58.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of 58.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of YY shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of 58.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of YY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 58.com and YY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com 3 4 6 0 2.23 YY 1 5 9 0 2.53

58.com presently has a consensus price target of $53.10, suggesting a potential downside of 15.90%. YY has a consensus price target of $70.21, suggesting a potential downside of 19.09%. Given 58.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 58.com is more favorable than YY.

Profitability

This table compares 58.com and YY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com 2.14% 1.04% 0.72% YY 22.08% 39.07% 22.15%

Summary

YY beats 58.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke. 58 and Ganji are online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms, while Anjuke is an online real estate listing platform. In addition, 58 Daojia Inc., its subsidiary, operates a mobile-based closed-loop transactional platform for home services, which directly connects consumers and individual service providers for local services, such as home cleaning, moving services and manicure services provided at home. Its classifieds and listing platforms contain local information for over 480 cities across various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive and yellow pages. It also offers membership, online marketing services and e-commerce services.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc. (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning. YY offers users an entertainment experience through its social community. It owns the domain names of YY.com, Duowan.com, 100.com, Huya.com, Edu24ol.com and Zhiniu8.com. The Company’s YY platform, including YY.com, is jointly operated by personnel from Guangzhou Huaduo and Zhuhai Duowan. Its product, YY Client, enables users to engage in live interactions online. Its Web-based YY enables users to conduct real-time interactions through Web browsers without requiring any downloads or installations.

