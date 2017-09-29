5,400 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 2,792.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,103,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,026,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,453,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,080,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,993 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,643,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on PayPal Holdings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $9,890,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,351 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $72,994.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,638.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,702 shares of company stock worth $15,375,804. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ PYPL) opened at 63.93 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. PayPal Holdings also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 657% compared to the average volume of 426 call options.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

