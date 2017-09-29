35,500 Shares in FMC Technologies, Inc. (FTI) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FMC Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd acquired a new position in FMC Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in FMC Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in FMC Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of FMC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a $36.00 price target on shares of FMC Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on shares of FMC Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of FMC Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) traded down 0.83% on Friday, reaching $27.61. 2,215,950 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. FMC Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.93.

FMC Technologies (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Technologies, Inc. will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Technologies Company Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

