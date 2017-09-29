27,800 Shares in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming Corporation alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE BYD) traded up 2.41% on Friday, reaching $25.88. 350,996 shares of the company traded hands. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.39 million. Boyd Gaming Corporation had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “27,800 Shares in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/27800-shares-in-boyd-gaming-corporation-byd-acquired-by-bayesian-capital-management-lp.html.

In other Boyd Gaming Corporation news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Robert Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,531 shares of company stock worth $3,447,521. Insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.87.

About Boyd Gaming Corporation

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.