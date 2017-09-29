25,228 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Acquired by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 4.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPY. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. iAB Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their target price on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) opened at 250.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.63 and its 200 day moving average is $241.70. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $208.38 and a 52 week high of $250.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2346 per share. This represents a $4.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

