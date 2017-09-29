Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 43.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “229 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/229-shares-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn-purchased-by-arvest-bank-trust-division.html.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.84% on Friday, reaching $964.40. 1,289,896 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.27 and a beta of 1.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $710.10 and a 52 week high of $1,083.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $973.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $952.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $37.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.18 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.52, for a total transaction of $536,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,444,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.12, for a total transaction of $1,957,448.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,348,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.