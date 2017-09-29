2,051 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyds Banking Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.7% in the second quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 36.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 316.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) opened at 51.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/2051-shares-in-beacon-roofing-supply-inc-becn-acquired-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.