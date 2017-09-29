$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cigna Corporation (CI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cigna Corporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.46. Cigna Corporation posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna Corporation will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna Corporation.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.43. Cigna Corporation had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cigna Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price objective on Cigna Corporation from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $199.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cigna Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cigna Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 37,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total value of $6,651,096.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,428,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 24,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $4,262,718.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $12,437,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in Cigna Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Corporation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cigna Corporation by 1,794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 177,858 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Cigna Corporation by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Cigna Corporation by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE CI) opened at 187.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.43. Cigna Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $188.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.77.

About Cigna Corporation

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

