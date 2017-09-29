1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 1st Source Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9407494425946 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Source Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut 1st Source Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on 1st Source Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of 1st Source Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ SRCE) traded down 0.65% on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,798 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. 1st Source Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. 1st Source Corporation had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Corporation Company Profile

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services. It is engaged in commercial banking. 1st Source Bank (Bank), its banking subsidiary, offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients.

