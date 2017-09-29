$192.59 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) will announce $192.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shutterfly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.61 million. Shutterfly posted sales of $187.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterfly will report full-year sales of $192.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shutterfly.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $209.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.46 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Shares of Shutterfly (SFLY) opened at 48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. Shutterfly has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

In related news, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,250 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Sebring sold 644 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $31,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Shutterfly by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 2.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

