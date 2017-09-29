$104.50 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post sales of $104.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $110.69 million. Exelixis reported sales of $62.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $104.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $416.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $598.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $514.30 million to $724.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 80.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $2,379,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $8,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,152 shares of company stock worth $25,923,457. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 454,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 33,678.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,155,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098,757 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 768,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 128,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis (EXEL) remained flat at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,121 shares. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37 and a beta of 1.97.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

