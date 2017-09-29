$0.46 EPS Expected for PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PetroChina Company Limited’s earnings. PetroChina Company Limited posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetroChina Company Limited.

Get PetroChina Company Limited alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTR. BidaskClub cut PetroChina Company Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PetroChina Company Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PetroChina Company Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded PetroChina Company Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PetroChina Company Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PetroChina Company Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PetroChina Company Limited by 7.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in PetroChina Company Limited by 125.6% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Airain ltd purchased a new position in PetroChina Company Limited in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PetroChina Company Limited by 6.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PetroChina Company Limited by 42.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE PTR) traded up 2.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 191,431 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.19. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $81.80.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $1.0381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from PetroChina Company Limited’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.55. PetroChina Company Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/0-46-eps-expected-for-petrochina-company-limited-ptr-this-quarter.html.

PetroChina Company Limited Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of oil and gas. The Company mainly operates through four business segments. The Exploration and Production segment is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and sales of crude oil and natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetroChina Company Limited (PTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.