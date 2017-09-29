-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immersion Corporation (IMMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immersion Corporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Immersion Corporation reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion Corporation will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immersion Corporation.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Immersion Corporation had a negative return on equity of 43.56% and a negative net margin of 113.47%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMMR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Immersion Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immersion Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Immersion Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immersion Corporation by 20.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Immersion Corporation during the first quarter worth $109,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion Corporation by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion Corporation by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,194,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 69,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immersion Corporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) traded down 0.61% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 174,559 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $239.07 million. Immersion Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Immersion Corporation Company Profile

Immersion Corporation is a licensing company focused on the creation, design, development and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch when operating digital devices. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP). It is focused on the markets, including mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; console gaming; automotive; medical, and commercial.

