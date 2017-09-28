Zacks: Transenterix Inc (TRXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transenterix Inc (NASDAQ:TRXC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Transenterix’s rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $3.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transenterix an industry rank of 97 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transenterix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Transenterix (TRXC) traded down 2.555% on Monday, hitting $1.335. 348,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company’s market cap is $198.30 million. Transenterix has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Transenterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transenterix by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 331,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 233,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Transenterix by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 61,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transenterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transenterix by 7,137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,186,575 shares in the last quarter.

Transenterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), and SurgiBot System. The Company’s ALF-X System is a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera.

