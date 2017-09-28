TELE2 AB (NASDAQ:TLTZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get TELE2 AB alerts:

TELE2 AB (NASDAQ TLTZY) traded up 1.132% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.805. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.84 billion. TELE2 AB has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $5.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-tele2-ab-tltzy-to-buy.html.

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.