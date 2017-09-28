Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Netlist, Inc. (NLST) to “Buy”

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Get Netlist Inc. alerts:

NLST has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Netlist in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.46 price target on shares of Netlist in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

Shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) traded down 0.685% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.725. The stock had a trading volume of 13,837 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm’s market cap is $44.89 million.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Netlist will post ($0.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Netlist, Inc. (NLST) to “Buy”” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-netlist-inc-nlst-to-buy.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dialectic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Netlist by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dialectic Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Netlist by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,200,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 200,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Netlist by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,351,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 405,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs).

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.