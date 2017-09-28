Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) to Buy

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Herman Miller & Co. is engaged primarily in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture systems and furniture, and related products and services, for offices, and, to a lesser extent, for health-care facilities and other uses. Through research, the company seeks to define and clarify customer needs and problems existing in its markets and to design, through innovation where feasible, products and systems as solutions to such problems. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ MLHR) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 77,651 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.44. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $580.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herman Miller will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 2,312 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $78,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 56,050 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,882,719.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,965.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,535 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,509. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 68,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

