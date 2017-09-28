Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Absolute Software (ALSWF) to Buy

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ALSWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Absolute Software (ALSWF) traded down 0.65% on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s market cap is $242.21 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ALSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million.

