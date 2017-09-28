Zacks Investment Research Lowers East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

Get East West Bancorp Inc. alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on East West Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded East West Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,217 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $337.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.32 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 34.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) to Sell” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/zacks-investment-research-lowers-east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc-to-sell.html.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,916 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $107,238.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.