Zacks: ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Given $175.67 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $175.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.73 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ICU Medical an industry rank of 157 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Sidoti cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 463 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $83,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 1,784 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $311,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,012 shares of company stock valued at $36,438,659. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 99.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $214,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical (ICUI) traded down 0.96% during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,793 shares. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $124.09 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 0.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $331.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 242.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. The Company’s product line includes needlefree connection devices, custom infusion sets, closed system transfer devices (CSTD) for the handling of hazardous drugs, advanced sensor catheters, needlefree closed blood sampling systems, disposable pressure transducer systems and hemodynamic monitoring systems.

