Zacks: Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (HCOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCOM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Hawaiian Telcom Holdco an industry rank of 78 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco (NASDAQ:HCOM) traded up 0.97% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.30. 18,334 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The firm’s market capitalization is $351.09 million.

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco (NASDAQ:HCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). Hawaiian Telcom Holdco had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Telcom Holdco will post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 9,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Telcom Holdco

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines.

