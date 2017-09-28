Zacks: Brokerages Set $54.00 Price Target for Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN)

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Middlefield Banc Corp.’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlefield Banc Corp. an industry rank of 99 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other Middlefield Banc Corp. news, Director Darryl E. Mast purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.42 per share, with a total value of $109,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc Corp. in the second quarter worth about $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc Corp. in the second quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc Corp. in the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc Corp. in the second quarter worth about $3,555,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. by 106.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 84,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 13,304 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Middlefield Banc Corp. had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Middlefield Banc Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks.

