Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) will post sales of $392.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.14 million and the highest is $403.90 million. Atkore International Group posted sales of $416.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full-year sales of $392.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Atkore International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atkore International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Atkore International Group (ATKR) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. 212,582 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,152,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 102,399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

