Zacks: Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post $160.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.10 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $184.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $160.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $695.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $730.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $732.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies Inc. alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company set a $67.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/zacks-analysts-expect-ormat-technologies-inc-ora-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-160-52-million.html.

Shares of Ormat Technologies (ORA) traded up 4.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.48. 154,966 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.20. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $61.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.61%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, VP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,843 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $285,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,737. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac Angel sold 150,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,062,066 shares of company stock worth $630,579,098 over the last ninety days. 22.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 90.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.