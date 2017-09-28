Zacks: Analysts Expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.31. Acacia Communications posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACIA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

In related news, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $147,029.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francis J. Murphy sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,222 shares of company stock worth $1,153,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 522,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 517,461 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,351,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications (ACIA) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,222 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $121.86.

Acacia Communications, Inc provides high-speed coherent interconnect products. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits (DSP ASICs), and silicon photonic integrated circuits (silicon PICs), which it has integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) for use in long-haul, metro and inter-data center markets.

