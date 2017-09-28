Yext Inc. (YEXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) traded down 1.109% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.113. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,511 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yext will post ($0.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,280,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

