Wolverine Trading LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Lumos Networks Corp. (LMOS)

Wolverine Trading LLC cut its position in Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Lumos Networks Corp. worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMOS. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,182 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Networks Corp. by 257.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Networks Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumos Networks Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ LMOS) remained flat at $17.92 during trading on Thursday. 30,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Lumos Networks Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The firm’s market cap is $429.08 million.

Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. Lumos Networks Corp. had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumos Networks Corp. will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumos Networks Corp. news, insider Thomas E. Ferry sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $148,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares in the company, valued at $903,871.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Networks Corp. Company Profile

Lumos Networks Corp. is a fiber-based bandwidth infrastructure and service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region with a network of long-haul fiber, metro Ethernet and Ethernet rings located primarily in Virginia and West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky. The Company serves carrier, business and residential customers over its fiber network offering data, voice and Internet protocol (IP) services.

