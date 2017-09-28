Wolverine Trading LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its position in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power Corporation alerts:

Shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 122,363 shares of the company were exchanged. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Instinet lowered shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/wolverine-trading-llc-has-213000-stake-in-korea-electric-power-corporation-kep.html.

About Korea Electric Power Corporation

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others . The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.