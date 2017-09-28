Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires 16,363 Shares of Xerium Technologies, Inc. (XRM)

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) by 979.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.11% of Xerium Technologies worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRM. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Xerium Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerium Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xerium Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) traded down 1.60% during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 12,846 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $80.56 million. Xerium Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55.

Xerium Technologies (NYSE:XRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter. Xerium Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerium Technologies, Inc. will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Staton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay J. Gurandiano sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,545.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xerium Technologies Company Profile

Xerium Technologies, Inc (Xerium) is a manufacturer and supplier of over two types of consumable products used in the production of paper: machine clothing and roll covers. The Company markets its products through brands, such as Huyck Wangner, Weavexx, Stowe Woodward, Mount Hope, Robec and Xibe. The Company operates in two segments: machine clothing and roll covers.

