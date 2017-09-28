Wirecard AG (WDI) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Commerzbank Ag

Commerzbank Ag set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays PLC set a €70.00 ($83.33) price objective on shares of Wirecard AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on shares of Wirecard AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($101.19) price objective on shares of Wirecard AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €82.00 ($97.62) price objective on shares of Wirecard AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €68.00 ($80.95) price objective on shares of Wirecard AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.92 ($86.81).

Get Wirecard AG alerts:

Wirecard AG (WDI) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €77.02. 1,299 shares of the stock traded hands. Wirecard AG has a 12-month low of €37.80 and a 12-month high of €77.02. The firm has a market cap of €9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is €69.53 and its 200 day moving average is €59.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/wirecard-ag-wdi-given-a-80-00-price-target-at-commerzbank-ag.html.

About Wirecard AG

Wirecard AG, a technology company, engages in the provision of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three business segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.