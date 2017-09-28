Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $83.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Get Wintrust Financial Corporation alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Hovde Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $76.50) on shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) traded down 0.24% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,031 shares. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $294.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.69 million. Wintrust Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 19.24%. Wintrust Financial Corporation’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/wintrust-financial-corporation-wtfc-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Wintrust Financial Corporation news, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 26,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $2,063,462.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,651 shares in the company, valued at $14,261,709.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $2,289,707.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,560,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial Corporation

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.