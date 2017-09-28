Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Stock Price Up -2%

Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 2,291,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,127,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

WIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Windstream Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America Corporation cut Windstream Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The firm’s market capitalization is $346.35 million.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Windstream Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Windstream Holdings Inc will post ($2.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Windstream Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Anthony W. Thomas acquired 25,381 shares of Windstream Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 637,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,901.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Wells acquired 68,000 shares of Windstream Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,739.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 95,381 shares of company stock valued at $196,901.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 61,577.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,720,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,373,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windstream Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,887,000.

About Windstream Holdings

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services.

