Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Shares Bought by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) by 104,447.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,598 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) comprises approximately 3.3% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned about 0.18% of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) worth $45,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,368,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,347,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,872,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,964,347,000 after buying an additional 5,850,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,939,819,000 after buying an additional 2,671,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,289,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,350,000 after buying an additional 3,565,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 19.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,100,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,414,000 after buying an additional 1,975,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Williams Companies, Inc. (The) news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $144,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at $340,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,827 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.39. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 196.72%.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

