WH Smith Plc (SMWH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,049.00

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,049 ($27.56) and last traded at GBX 2,045 ($27.50), with a volume of 363,323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,032 ($27.33).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMWH. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.88) target price on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) target price on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($26.76) target price on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded WH Smith Plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($26.22) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WH Smith Plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,822.82 ($24.51).

The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.27 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,851.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,777.10.

WH Smith Plc Company Profile

WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer in convenience, books and news for travelling customers. The Company is a high street stationer, bookseller and newsagent. The Company operates through two segments: High Street and Travel. The Company’s Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need of a convenience offer.

