Western Asset Management Co. Continues to Hold Holdings in Verso Corporation (VRS)

Western Asset Management Co. held its position in shares of Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Verso Corporation comprises approximately 1.6% of Western Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Western Asset Management Co. owned about 4.19% of Verso Corporation worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verso Corporation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verso Corporation in the first quarter worth $694,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Verso Corporation in the first quarter worth $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Verso Corporation by 36.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 73,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verso Corporation in the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso Corporation alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 price objective on shares of Verso Corporation in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verso Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Verso Corporation (VRS) traded down 0.098% on Thursday, reaching $5.095. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,823 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.861 and a beta of 1.36. Verso Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.39). Verso Corporation had a return on equity of 168.52% and a net margin of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verso Corporation will post ($1.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Western Asset Management Co. Continues to Hold Holdings in Verso Corporation (VRS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/western-asset-management-co-continues-to-hold-holdings-in-verso-corporation-vrs.html.

Verso Corporation Profile

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.