Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Position Maintained by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP maintained its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Western Asset Global Highome Fnd were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Highome Fnd by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Highome Fnd by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Highome Fnd by 30.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 337,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Highome Fnd by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) opened at 10.24 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Western Asset Global Highome Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income and its secondary investment objective is total return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a global portfolio of securities consisting of below investment grade fixed-income securities, emerging market fixed-income securities and investment grade fixed-income securities.

