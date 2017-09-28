Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) & Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Critical Contrast

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Western Alliance Bancorporation does not pay a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Stock Yards Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Stock Yards Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Stock Yards Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $751.83 million 7.27 $288.53 million $2.77 18.95 Stock Yards Bancorp $138.14 million 6.16 $41.92 million $1.85 20.30

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 35.67% 15.23% 1.66% Stock Yards Bancorp 28.11% 13.36% 1.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Stock Yards Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets. The operations from the regional segments correspond to the banking divisions, which include Alliance Bank of Arizona (ABA) in Arizona, Bank of Nevada (BON) and First Independent Bank (FIB) in Nevada, Torrey Pines Bank (TPB) in Southern California, and Bridge Bank in Northern California. The Company’s National Business Lines (NBL) segments include HOA Services, Hotel Franchise Finance (HFF), Public & Nonprofit Finance, Technology & Innovation, Other NBLs, which provide specialized banking services to niche markets.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a state chartered bank. The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and wealth management and trust. The commercial banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses, plus origination of consumer mortgages and securities brokerage activity. The wealth management and trust segment provides investment management, trust and estate administration, and retirement plan services. The Bank provides commercial and personal banking services in the Louisville, Kentucky, Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets through 37 full service banking offices, as of December 31, 2016. The Bank also originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. Additionally, the Bank offers securities brokerage services via its branch network through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer.

