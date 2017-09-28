Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for South State Corporation (SSB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) in the last few weeks:

9/27/2017 – South State Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

9/27/2017 – South State Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2017 – South State Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2017 – South State Corporation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/25/2017 – South State Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2017 – South State Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brean Capital.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.00. 229,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.08. South State Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $93.40.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. South State Corporation had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 20.00%. Equities research analysts predict that South State Corporation will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe E. Burns sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,180.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $232,425.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,581 shares of company stock worth $294,408. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

