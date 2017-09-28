Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV):

9/19/2017 – Synovus Financial Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry year to date. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. We believe the company’s organic and inorganic growth strategies position the company well for the future. Further, Synovus’ focus on balance-sheet growth encourages us. The company’s impressive capital deployment activities reflect its strong capital position. Though escalating expenses remain a concern, the margin pressure also seems to be easing on the back of gradually improving rate scenario.”

9/16/2017 – Synovus Financial Corp. had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

9/14/2017 – Synovus Financial Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/12/2017 – Synovus Financial Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2017 – Synovus Financial Corp. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2017 – Synovus Financial Corp. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2017 – Synovus Financial Corp. was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2017 – Synovus Financial Corp. was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE SNV) traded down 0.121% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.225. 172,098 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.538 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $45.53.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Synovus Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post $2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Synovus Financial Corp.’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $309,739.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Howard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $303,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

