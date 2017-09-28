Wayfair Inc. (W) SVP Steve Oblak Sells 300 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) SVP Steve Oblak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $22,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Steve Oblak sold 4,174 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $333,586.08.

On Monday, September 11th, Steve Oblak sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $23,169.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Steve Oblak sold 400 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $31,168.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Steve Oblak sold 241 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $17,204.99.

On Monday, August 28th, Steve Oblak sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $20,772.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Steve Oblak sold 805 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $56,897.40.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Steve Oblak sold 949 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $72,086.04.

On Monday, July 17th, Steve Oblak sold 705 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $53,869.05.

On Monday, July 3rd, Steve Oblak sold 948 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $72,692.64.

Wayfair Inc. (W) traded up 1.14% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 813,872 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $6.20 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 335.44% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Wayfair’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post ($1.45) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on W shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Ifs Securities started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

